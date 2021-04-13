Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed

Published: 5:33 PM April 13, 2021

Steven Lee has been jailed for four years after a fatal collision in Braintree - Credit: Archant

A driver who lost control of his Audi R8 and mounted a kerb near a shopping village - killing a "dearly loved" man - has been jailed for four years.

Steven Lee had left a car wash in South Street, Braintree at around 3.30pm on Sunday, April 8 2018 when his vehicle hit 29-year-old Ryan Lynch, who was walking on the pavement.

Mr Lynch, who was described by his parents Tony and Karen Lynch as a “dearly loved son, brother, uncle, partner” and a “truly great friend to everyone who knew him”, remained in a critical condition in hospital for a week before he died.

Lee, of Willingdale Road, Braintree, later pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

However, he was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court of a more serious charge death by dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old has now been jailed for four years, as well as banned from driving for five years.

Det Con Alan Lamb, of Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Ryan’s loved ones, and I’d like to praise them for their dignity throughout the investigation and this trial.

“Ryan was clearly beloved and I know he’s still missed terribly by everyone who knew him.

“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel of a car – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

"You can change someone’s life in an instant.”