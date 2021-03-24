Published: 3:58 PM March 24, 2021

Reece McHutcherson has been sentenced for life after fatally stabbing Murdoch Brown five times. - Credit: Essex Police

A drugs runner has been jailed for life after he fatally stabbed a father-of-two in Colchester, leaving him to die in the street.

Reece McHutcherson stabbed Murdoch Brown five times during an attack in the early hours of May 7, 2019 in Buffet Way, Colchester.

The attack took place after Mr Brown and his brother Robert arrived in the Greenstead area in the early hours.

Mr Brown, aged 31, was fatally stabbed in the attack, whilst another man was also assaulted.

A court heard how his brother Robert had been in debt to a drugs line and planned to speak to someone from the gang to explain how he would pay it back.

Murdoch Brown, a father-of-two, died after being stabbed in Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police

He was contacted by Toyn Williams and was told to meet McHutcherson and Jay Dice at Buffett Way.

He explained he would repay his £300 debt the following day, but as he did so, Dice and McHutcherson pulled out large kitchen knives.

The brothers attempted to flee the scene, but Mr Brown was stabbed five times.

Residents in Buffett Way came to his aid and the emergency services were called, but the 31-year-old died a short while later.

McHutcherson, Dice and Williams all stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, February 8.

When the jury returned their verdicts on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, McHutcherson, aged 20, of Pillow Way, Buckingham was found guilty of Mr Brown's murder.

He had previously admitted being concerned in the Supply of Class A drugs. He was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was today jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Dice, 23, of Mayville Road, Leytonstone, was convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He has previously admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Dice was found not guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm. The jury were discharged from reaching a verdict on a charge of manslaughter.

Williams, 29, of Winchester Road, Hale End in East London, was convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Kayley Hodgkinson, 32 of Cedars Road, Colchester, a runner for the drugs line, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

She was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

Dice, Williams and Hodgkinson are due to be sentenced on Monday, March 29.