Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Published: 5:05 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM March 27, 2021

A man in his late 30s is receiving specialist support following a rape at a Suffolk skate park.

The incident took place at some point between 10.45pm on Wednesday, March 24 and 1am the following morning in the area of the skate park on George Lambton playing fields in Newmarket.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious sexual assault that took place in Newmarket.

"It is thought the victim, a male aged in their late 30s, may have been unconscious for a period of time following the assault before reporting it the police. However, the victim did not require any hospital treatment.

"The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives have been undertaking enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity, or knows who was responsible, should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14565/21.



