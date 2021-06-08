Published: 11:06 AM June 8, 2021

CSI officers worked late into the night at the scene of the attack - Credit: Essex Police

A man is being treated in hospital for life-threatening head injuries after a group of men attacked each other with weapons in Essex.

Six people are now in custody following the serious assault on a man in his 30s, which happened just after 5.15pm Monday.

It was reported to officers that a group of men had exited several vehicles in Braintree Road, Witham and were attacking each other with weapons, and one women was also believed to be involved in the altercation.

It is believed that a verbal altercation initially began at the Cherry Tree pub in Cressing Road, before all parties left and reconvened in Braintree Road.

A 41-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, two 34-year-old men, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

Colleagues from Highways assisted with road closure - Credit: Essex Police

Four of them, the 17-year-old boy, 28-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 41-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French, of Braintree and Uttlesford's Community Policing Team, said: “I’d like to thank the people of Witham for their patience last night, and for their assistance with our investigation so far.



“This is an appalling incident and has left a man in hospital fighting for his life.

Officers engaging with members of the public at the cordon on Braintree Road last night (June 7) - Credit: Essex Police

“Thankfully, incidents with this level of violence are rare in this town, but I understand this will cause great concern to the local community."

Officers will still have a visible presence in the area today, and people are being encouraged to stop and speak to them if they have any questions or concerns.