Man who rugby tackled cyclist off bike is jailed

Published: 4:30 PM February 3, 2021

Ross Myhill was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for rugby tackling a cyclist from his bike - Credit: South Wales Police

A 41-year-old man who rugby tackled a cyclist off his bike and left him with serious injuries has been jailed.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Ross Myhill ran towards the cyclist "at pace" and knocked him to the pavement in Lowestoft on May 29, 2019.

In the attack, the victim suffered a fractured femur and broken hip, which had to be pinned by doctors at the hospital.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting, told the court that the attack happened in the afternoon near the Joseph Conrad pub in London Road.

Mr Hayes said the victim, who suffers from a number of medical conditions, described being pushed off his bike to the ground, causing him considerable pain.

CCTV footage viewed by police showed Myhill "running towards him at pace" before rugby tackling him off his bike, Mr Hayes said.

Myhill had been drinking and went back to the pub after the incident for more drinks, Mr Hayes added.

In a victim personal statement, the cyclist said that despite 12 weeks of physiotherapy, he still needed a stick to aid his walking.

He added he was more housebound now, and that the injuries had been "life-changing".

The court heard that Myhill, now of Sidney Street, Swansea, had a number of previous convictions, including ABH, assault, and harassment.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said his client had shown "genuine remorse" and had made a full admission to police.

"He never intended to cause the cyclist injury, " Mr Dyble said. "It was a spontaneous decision to behave in that way.

"He thought it was funny, it clearly wasn't. It was a brainless, lunatic decision."

Sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Rupert Overbury said Myhill had an "appalling record of violence".

The judge said the offence took place in a public location, with lots of people around, and the victim was vulnerable.

He added: "It has had an obvious, ongoing effect on him."

Judge Overbury jailed Myhill for 14 months, and he will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

Judge Overbury also ordered Myhill to pay the victim compensation of £700.























