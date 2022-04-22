News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man shoots duck with catapult then throws it for dog to chase and kill

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:58 PM April 22, 2022
A duck was shot by a catapult at a pond off School Lane in Haverhill

A duck was shot by a catapult at a pond off School Lane in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man has reportedly injured a duck using a catapult before throwing the animal for his dog to chase and kill.

The incident happened between 11am and 3pm on Wednesday, April 13, at a duck pond off School Lane in Haverhill.

Police said the man was walking a grey and white cocker spaniel dog and allegedly injured a duck using a catapult or slingshot before throwing the duck for his dog to chase and kill.

The duck was then reportedly taken home by the man.

He is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, about five feet eight inches in height, of stocky build and with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or knows the person involved should contact Suffolk police quoting 37/22046/22.

