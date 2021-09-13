News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man allegedly shot with crossbow in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:12 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 4:57 PM September 13, 2021
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road in Colchester was cordoned off after a man was reportedly shot at with a crossbow - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was reportedly shot with a crossbow in Colchester this weekend.

A heavy police presence was spotted in East Street at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 11. 

The street was cordoned off by officers as an investigation into the incident was carried out. 

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were said to be minor.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an assault in East Street, Colchester, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 11.

"Officers carried out a search of the area for the suspect and there are ongoing arrest attempts to locate the suspect."

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 1099 of Saturday 11 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall
  2. 2 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates
  3. 3 Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns
  1. 4 Look inside village home with built-in coffee shop on the market for £1.5m
  2. 5 New primary school to open in Stowmarket named after female astronomer
  3. 6 North Stander: Talk of sacking Cook is absolutely ridiculous
  4. 7 WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to Bolton
  6. 9 Winners and Losers: Stock exchange, problem positions and playing catch-up
  7. 10 Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound
Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook yell instructions from the touchline.

'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
David Mead found himself homeless in Sudbury but the local town rallied round and he's now found som

Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gets town off to a good start with an early goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Town defence crumbles in miserable Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon