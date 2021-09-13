Man allegedly shot with crossbow in Colchester
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was reportedly shot with a crossbow in Colchester this weekend.
A heavy police presence was spotted in East Street at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 11.
The street was cordoned off by officers as an investigation into the incident was carried out.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were said to be minor.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an assault in East Street, Colchester, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 11.
"Officers carried out a search of the area for the suspect and there are ongoing arrest attempts to locate the suspect."
Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 1099 of Saturday 11 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
