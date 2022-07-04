Man stabbed outside multi-storey car park

Breaking

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called to Parkway car park in the town centre just before 2.30pm today, Monday, July 4.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Bury St Edmunds at the multi-storey car park.

"A man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with stab wounds, but the severity of any injuries are not clear at this stage.

"The car park has been closed by police and there is a scene in place whilst investigations take place."

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing the spokesman confirmed.

Around seven police cars have been spotted at the scene of the incident.

It is understood that anyone parked inside the car park is unable to get their car out at this time.