News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Man stabbed outside multi-storey car park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:56 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 4:19 PM July 4, 2022
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds. 

Emergency services were called to Parkway car park in the town centre just before 2.30pm today, Monday, July 4.

A man was taking to West Suffolk Hospital with stab wounds

A man was taking to West Suffolk Hospital with stab wounds - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Bury St Edmunds at the multi-storey car park. 

"A man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with stab wounds, but the severity of any injuries are not clear at this stage.

"The car park has been closed by police and there is a scene in place whilst investigations take place."

A police cordon has been put in place at the car park

A police cordon has been put in place at the car park - Credit: Archant

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing the spokesman confirmed. 

Around seven police cars have been spotted at the scene of the incident. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
  2. 2 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  3. 3 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  1. 4 Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business
  2. 5 Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village
  3. 6 'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk
  4. 7 Five people injured and air ambulance called after car overturned in crash
  5. 8 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  6. 9 Plans seek to create traveller pitches for family use
  7. 10 Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

It is understood that anyone parked inside the car park is unable to get their car out at this time.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The beach at Felixstowe also received praise

Suffolk Live News

Three Suffolk beaches named among 'most beautiful' in UK by Sunday Times

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon