Man sustains serious injuries after falling from a height in Colchester

A police cordon is in place after a man sustained serious injuries in Colchester. - Credit: PA

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a height in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Greyfriars Hotel in High Street, shortly before 2.15am today, Thursday, February 24.

A spokesperson for the police force said there were reports of a fire and a man had sustained serious injuries after falling from a height.

They said: "We arrived alongside colleagues in the ambulance service and fire service and a road closure was put in place.

"Medics treated the man at the scene, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

"An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire."

A 29-year-old has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

A road closure remains in place at the junction of East Hill, High Street and Queen Street.