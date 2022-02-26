News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man wanted in connection with Halstead Boots burglary

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:42 PM February 26, 2022
Essex Police would like to speak with this man about a burglary that took place at Boots in Halstead High Street.

Essex Police would like to speak with this man in connection with a burglary that took place at Boots in Halstead High Street. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have released a picture of a man they would like to talk to about a burglary that took place in Halstead. 

The incident took place on Sunday, January 9 at Boots, in the High Street. 

It was reported that a man entered Boots several times between 12.45pm and 1.30pm.

A quantity of perfume and a till tray containing cash were stolen. 

If you witnessed the incident or recognise the man, Essex police have asked that you contact them quoting crime reference 42/7587/22. 

