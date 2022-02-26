Man wanted in connection with Halstead Boots burglary
Published: 4:42 PM February 26, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
Essex Police have released a picture of a man they would like to talk to about a burglary that took place in Halstead.
The incident took place on Sunday, January 9 at Boots, in the High Street.
It was reported that a man entered Boots several times between 12.45pm and 1.30pm.
A quantity of perfume and a till tray containing cash were stolen.
If you witnessed the incident or recognise the man, Essex police have asked that you contact them quoting crime reference 42/7587/22.