Pair accused of drug dealing face 15-month wait for trial

The trial of two men from Felixstowe and Ipswich accused of being involved in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine will take place in July next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Mark Church, 44, of Brightwell Close, Felixstowe, and Christopher Fenner, 35, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich.

They pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between December 12 last year and March 11 this year.

Fenner also denied possessing criminal property, namely £2,000 cash.

Their trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will get underway on July 10 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in January next year.

Both men are on bail.