News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair accused of drug dealing face 15-month wait for trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:45 AM April 9, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of two men from Felixstowe and Ipswich accused of being involved in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine will take place in July next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Mark Church, 44, of Brightwell Close, Felixstowe, and Christopher Fenner, 35, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich.

They pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between December 12 last year and March 11 this year.

Fenner also denied possessing criminal property, namely £2,000 cash.

Their trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will get underway on July 10 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in January next year.

Both men are on bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Sweepers have started to clear a path through the deep sand on Felixstowe prom 

Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have signed Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town

Football | Interview

'Ex team-mates call me a snake!' - Gibbs on Ipswich to Norwich switch

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon