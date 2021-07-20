Man sentenced after punching partner in the face

Published: 4:04 PM July 20, 2021

A man who punched his partner in the face and left her covered in blood after pushing her into a door which smashed at her Colchester home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mark Legg had returned to his partner’s home in Ilex Court after his father’s funeral in November last year and had started drinking, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had become aggressive towards his partner and threw a beer can at her.

When she made a cup of tea he had thrown it and the contents of a milk carton across the room, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

Legg had also punched her on the nose and mouth before pushing her into a kitchen door which smashed leaving her covered in blood.

You may also want to watch:

On another occasion several weeks earlier Legg had punched the woman on the side of her face.

Legg, 39, of Maynards Caravan Park, West Sussex admitted two offences of assault by beating.

He was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to take part in a Building Better Relationships programme and was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Graham Gilbert for Legg said his client was due to start a new job later this week.