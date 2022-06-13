Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary - Credit: Suffolk police

A 21-year-old man has been jailed after a series of thefts from vehicles in a Suffolk village.

Marley Williams, of Norwich Road in Lowestoft, was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The majority of the incidents took place overnight on Wednesday, January 26 to Thursday, January 27, earlier this year in Capel St Mary.

The thefts, which happened in Chapel Close, London Road and Homefield, resulted in various items being stolen from five vehicles, including a laptop, sat nav and a hand drill.

Further reports were subsequently received of around 17 other vehicles having been broken into in other locations including Fryth Close, Coombers, Thorney Road, The Street, Elm Lane, Great Tufts, Little Gulls and Boundary Oaks, with items taken in some cases.

A few days later a man was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on bail earlier pending further investigations.

Williams was subsequently charged with theft of a laptop and cash that took place overnight between January 26 and 27 and a second charge of theft of cash and sweets on January 27.

Following the charge, he went on to work with the Operation Converter team where 20 other offences were taken into consideration at sentencing.

Williams was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Duncan Etchells, from the Op Converter team at Suffolk police, said: “This spate of criminal theft left many people distressed and frustrated so to see Williams in court to face sentencing in court is very satisfying.

"Plenty of community engagement work took place in the Capel area to provide support and reassurance to victims.

"The investigation was greatly assisted by the local community who came forward with doorbell and CCTV footage which assisted us in linking the crimes.

“We’d take this opportunity to remind vehicle owners that many thefts from cars are opportunist.

"Officers established that in some cases in this string of crimes some of the vehicles were left unlocked or with valuables left in the vehicle.

"We’d remind people to remove valuables from vehicles and ensure when left they are locked and secure.”