Sex offender pleads guilty to making and possessing indecent images

A registered sex offender caught with indecent images of children on his computer said he’d viewed them after “having a blip” because he’d felt lonely over Christmas, a court has heard.

Martyn Hart was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2018 and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which restricted his use of computer equipment.

As part of the order he was subject to unannounced visits by public protection officers and it was during one such visit in January 2020 that indecent images of children were found on a tower computer, Ipswich Crown Court was told on Thursday.

When the computer was analysed it was found to contain a total of 75 category C indecent images of children, along with 26 prohibited images of children between August 28, 2019, and January 16, 2020.

Hart was also found to be in possession of a "grossly offensive" extreme pornographic image which the charge stated, “portrayed in a realistic way an act which threatened a person's life”.

The court heard that Hart told officers he had been lonely over Christmas and had experienced "a blip" during which he viewed the indecent images of children.

Hart, 68, of Chapel Lane, Wickham Market, near Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children, and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Sentencing him, Recorder Graham Huston said Hart had a deep-rooted sexual interest in children.

He made him the subject of an 18-month community order and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement during which he will have to attend a continuation of a sex offenders programme he has attended in the past.

He also ordered him to pay a £150 fine.

Hart was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

A sexual harm prevention order which is currently in place will continue.

Claire Matthews for Hart accepted that her client had a deep rooted sexual interest in children but said that when he was tempted to view indecent images he had now found a way of distracting himself by doing word search puzzles.

She said this might sound strange but it worked for Hart.