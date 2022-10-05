Vandalism spree lands Suffolk man a jail term

A 26-year-old Suffolk man who went on a “mindless spree of vandalism” during which he caused £800 worth of damage to four parked cars has been jailed for 13 months.

Mason Ditchman had “kicked off” after storming out of his brother’s house in Haverhill following an argument, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

As he walked down the road he had smashed the windscreen of a Kia Ceed and had kicked the wing mirrors of a VW Scirocco, a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta, said Charles Judge, prosecuting.

The total damage amounted to more than £800,

Ditchman, whose address was given as c/o Dunster Drive, Haverhill, admitted four offences of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Jailing him for 13 months, Judge Emma Peters described what he did as a “mindless spree of vandalism” and said that his actions had resulted in some of the car owners being unable to drive their vehicles because they couldn’t afford to repair them.

Natasha Nair, for Ditchman, said he’d committed the offences after he’d been drinking.