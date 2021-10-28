News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Meat and cash stolen in Woolpit farm shop burglary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:50 PM October 28, 2021   
Meat and cash have been stolen from a farm shop in Woolpit

Meat and cash have been stolen from a farm shop in Woolpit after someone broke in through the window. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which occurred at some point between 5pm on October 26 and 8am on October 27 at the Grange Farm Shop and Butchers in Green Road. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown offender forced entry via a window into the farm shop, and once inside an amount of meat and cash were stolen."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/60268/21

Bury St Edmunds News

