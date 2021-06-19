Melton man denies trying to engage girl in sexual communication

Published: 6:00 AM June 19, 2021

A Melton man has denied trying to engage in sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl and attempting to meet her.

Aaron Morrison, 33, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded not guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 30 and December 8 last year.

Magistrates said the offences could be heard before them but Morrison, of Hall Farm Road, Melton, elected for the case to be sent to the crown court.

He was granted conditional bail by magistrates and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 16.

Morrison, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, also denied three further motoring offences of driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He will next appear before magistrates in respect of the motoring offences on July 2.