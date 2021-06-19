Melton man denies trying to engage girl in sexual communication
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A Melton man has denied trying to engage in sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl and attempting to meet her.
Aaron Morrison, 33, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded not guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 30 and December 8 last year.
Magistrates said the offences could be heard before them but Morrison, of Hall Farm Road, Melton, elected for the case to be sent to the crown court.
He was granted conditional bail by magistrates and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 16.
Morrison, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, also denied three further motoring offences of driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
He will next appear before magistrates in respect of the motoring offences on July 2.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
- 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
- 3 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
- 4 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
- 5 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
- 6 Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich
- 7 Person with leg injury after 4-vehicle crash on A140
- 8 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
- 9 Town announce home friendly with Premier League club
- 10 Pupils forced to isolate after Covid test result wrongly recorded as positive