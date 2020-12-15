Published: 7:30 AM December 15, 2020

A Melton man has denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving and will appear at crown court next year.

Harry Huckstepp, 30, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to four charges following an alleged incident in Melton on May 16 this year.

Huckstepp, of Lloyd Avenue, Melton, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment or alarm, assault by beating and drug driving.

The offences relate to an alleged incident on the A1152 in Melton.

Huckstepp, who was represented in court by solicitor John Hughes, spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent all matters to the crown court.

Huckstepp will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 11.