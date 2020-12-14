Two men jailed after guns found in stolen car
- Credit: Essex Police
Two men from Colchester have been jailed after guns were found in the boot of a stolen Mercedes.
The Mercedes CLK had been stolen from Hedingham Drive, in Dagenham, in August 2018 and was found abandoned in Daniell Drive, Colchester, complete with false number plates.
A search on the car found a .22 rifle and three sawn off shotguns, as well as ammunition for two of the weapons.
Pictures from the car showed the scoped rifle laying on top of a pile of clothes in the boot, while the shotgun shells were kept in a bag.
Fingerprints belonging to Colchester men Oliver Simons and Lewis Marsh were found on the wrappings of one of the sawn off shotguns, while their DNA was also found on two other weapons.
The pair were arrested and charged with firearms offences in June last year.
Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court in October this year, Marsh pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of possessing a self-loading rifle and one of handling stolen goods.
Most Read
- 1 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
- 2 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed
- 3 North Stander: It's sad but true - we are Britain's most miserable football club
- 4 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 5 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
- 6 Doctor fears Essex is heading for Tier 3 restrictions, warning January looks 'very grim'
- 7 Firm’s delight as new headquarters takes shape
- 8 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
- 9 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
- 10 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
Simons stood trial at the same court on December 7 and a jury found him guilty of two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon on December 10.
On December 14, Marsh, 24, previously of Hawkins Road, Colchester, and Simons, 27, of Hickory Avenue, were both jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years each.
An Essex Police spokesman confirmed the weapons, ammunition and encrypted smartphones will be destroyed.
Detective Inspector Steve Nelson said the force is acting "tirelessly" to ensure that gun crime in the county is kept to a low
Det Insp Nelson added: "These guns could have caused immense harm in the wrong hands and will now be destroyed.
“Fortunately, few people will ever be affected by gun crime and we are working tirelessly to keep it that way, by targeting organised crime and individuals involved in such violence.”