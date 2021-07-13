Two men rebailed following alleged stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 4:30 PM July 13, 2021

Two men arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been rebailed - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two men arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man died of a single stab wound in Bury St Edmunds have been rebailed.

Police were called at 3.55am on Sunday, June 20, following reports a man had been seriously injured after an incident on Winsford Road.

Neil Charles, of Bury St Edmunds, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died as a result of his injury.

A post-mortem examination, carried out on Thursday, June 24, concluded that Mr Charles, who was aged in his 40s, died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Shortly after the incident on Sunday June 20, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Later that day, a second man, aged in his teens, was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both men were released on police bail until Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16 respectively but have now been rebailed until Sunday, July 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major investigation team at Suffolk police, quoting reference 32846/21.