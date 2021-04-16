Published: 12:30 PM April 16, 2021

Five men have been summoned to court charged with hare hunting offences in west Suffolk.

It comes after a vehicle and four dogs were found on a private field with one of the dogs reportedly chasing a hare in the Fen Street area of Hopton on October 11, 2020.

Following police investigations by the Rural and Wildlife Policing Team, five men, aged 42, 49, 19, 26, and 41 have been summonsed to court in relation to the offence of hunting wild mammals.

The 42-year-old is additionally summonsed to court in relation to offences regarding dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, driving on land not part of a road and using threatening/abusive words likely to cause harm or distress.

The five men are summonsed to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 27 at 1.15pm.



