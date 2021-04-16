News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hare hunting accused to appear in court

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 12:30 PM April 16, 2021   
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Five men have been summoned to court charged with hare hunting offences in west Suffolk.

It comes after a vehicle and four dogs were found on a private field with one of the dogs reportedly chasing a hare in the Fen Street area of Hopton on October 11, 2020.

Following police investigations by the Rural and Wildlife Policing Team, five men, aged 42, 49, 19, 26, and 41 have been summonsed to court in relation to the offence of hunting wild mammals.

The 42-year-old is additionally summonsed to court in relation to offences regarding dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, driving on land not part of a road and using threatening/abusive words likely to cause harm or distress.

The five men are summonsed to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 27 at 1.15pm.


West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephanie Connell and Teresa Potts outside Theatre Street Antiques

Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Munchies chef Csaba, Georgia, owner Susie Medland and Sam with their envelopes

Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook watches the game during the second half against AFC Wimbledon

'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon