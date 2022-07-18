News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of having sex with girl, 14, was 'trustworthy', court told

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:36 PM July 18, 2022
Sam Fearn, 19, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Michael Savage is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man with learning difficulties who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a Suffolk town has been described as being “respectful and trustworthy” by people who know him.

One character witness described  34-year-old Michael Savage as “ honest and trustworthy” and said he would “go the extra mile” to help people.

Savage’s employer, who runs a vehicle repair workshop, said Savage was hardworking and he had never seen him act disrespectfully to anyone.

Savage, of Garden Court, Burwell, has denied two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a girl during 2018.

It has been alleged that he initially met the schoolgirl in a shop in Newmarket and had given her a cigarette and chatted to her.

He had then allegedly put his number in the girl's phone and the pair had started communicating.

Savage later met the girl in a park in Newmarket and allegedly had sex with her, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police
  3. 3 What are the UK's hottest days on record?
  1. 4 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Suffolk
  2. 5 Man dies after two motorhomes crash on A14
  3. 6 Village homes plans refused over car use
  4. 7 The Suffolk farm - that's also a bakery, wild campsite and vineyard
  5. 8 'Unwanted' 145 homes get go-ahead on edge of town
  6. 9 US President Joe Biden lands at Suffolk airbase
  7. 10 McKenna outlines his plans for new signing Harness

He had then met the schoolgirl again and allegedly had sex with her a second time. 

Attempts were made by the girl's family to stop her from seeing Savage

Mr Potts said Savage also bought the girl an iPhone to communicate with her as her own phone was an older model. 

When Savage was interviewed by police he told officers the girl told him she was 16.

He said he thought she looked about that age but denied having sex with her.

Savage said the schoolgirl had kissed him once on the cheek. 

He admitted buying her an iPhone because he felt sorry that she had an older phone. 

But he denied sending messages to the phone, and said his mobile phone had been stolen from his bag. 

"The prosecution say that that is simply untrue," Mr Potts told the jury. 

Mr Potts added: "She was just 14. The law is there to protect children."

The prosecution finished its case on Monday (July 18) and Savage chose not to give evidence.

Barristers in the case will make their closing speeches to the jury on Tuesday ( July 19) and the jury will retire to consider its verdicts after Judge Emma Peters has summed up the case.

Ipswich Crown Court
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Changes to bin collections during next week's heatwave have been announced by some Suffolk councils.

Ipswich Borough Council

Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon