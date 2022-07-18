Man accused of having sex with girl, 14, was 'trustworthy', court told

A man with learning difficulties who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a Suffolk town has been described as being “respectful and trustworthy” by people who know him.

One character witness described 34-year-old Michael Savage as “ honest and trustworthy” and said he would “go the extra mile” to help people.

Savage’s employer, who runs a vehicle repair workshop, said Savage was hardworking and he had never seen him act disrespectfully to anyone.

Savage, of Garden Court, Burwell, has denied two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a girl during 2018.

It has been alleged that he initially met the schoolgirl in a shop in Newmarket and had given her a cigarette and chatted to her.

He had then allegedly put his number in the girl's phone and the pair had started communicating.

Savage later met the girl in a park in Newmarket and allegedly had sex with her, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

He had then met the schoolgirl again and allegedly had sex with her a second time.

Attempts were made by the girl's family to stop her from seeing Savage

Mr Potts said Savage also bought the girl an iPhone to communicate with her as her own phone was an older model.

When Savage was interviewed by police he told officers the girl told him she was 16.

He said he thought she looked about that age but denied having sex with her.

Savage said the schoolgirl had kissed him once on the cheek.

He admitted buying her an iPhone because he felt sorry that she had an older phone.

But he denied sending messages to the phone, and said his mobile phone had been stolen from his bag.

"The prosecution say that that is simply untrue," Mr Potts told the jury.

Mr Potts added: "She was just 14. The law is there to protect children."

The prosecution finished its case on Monday (July 18) and Savage chose not to give evidence.

Barristers in the case will make their closing speeches to the jury on Tuesday ( July 19) and the jury will retire to consider its verdicts after Judge Emma Peters has summed up the case.