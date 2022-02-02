News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Quantity of cash stolen during distraction robbery in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:19 PM February 2, 2022
A quantity of cash was stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall

A quantity of cash was stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A quantity of cash has been stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall. 

The incident took place at midday on Friday, January 7, at a property in St Catherine's Close but was not reported until yesterday, Tuesday, February 1. 

Two unknown men knocked on a door at a home in the road, saying they were work men and needed to look at the roof. 

The vulnerable victims allowed the men inside their home and while inside, the two men stole a quantity of cash. 

Both men have been described as white. One was approximately 20 to 30 years of age and had short brown curly hair.

The other man was approximately 40 years of age and had short hair. Both were wearing blue surgical gloves.

Now Suffolk police and Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to watch out for cold callers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating
  2. 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
  3. 3 First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air
  1. 4 Town could have almost 7,000 fans at big away clash
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: My new favourite Ipswich Town player
  3. 6 North Stander: 'We'll win the next two - but then what?'
  4. 7 Nolan signs for League Two club after Ipswich Town exit
  5. 8 Fallen tree blocks road near Stowmarket
  6. 9 Teenager remains in hospital after falling through roof of warehouse
  7. 10 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing

Anyone with any information about this theft is being asked to contact Mildenhall police station quoting the crime reference number 37/6605/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey (right) and Fleetwood Town's Jay Matete battle for the ball during t

Ipswich Town Transfer News

No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser has joined Charlton Athletic from Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich and L1 news before window closed

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon