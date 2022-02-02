Quantity of cash stolen during distraction robbery in west Suffolk

A quantity of cash was stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A quantity of cash has been stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall.

The incident took place at midday on Friday, January 7, at a property in St Catherine's Close but was not reported until yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.

Two unknown men knocked on a door at a home in the road, saying they were work men and needed to look at the roof.

The vulnerable victims allowed the men inside their home and while inside, the two men stole a quantity of cash.

Both men have been described as white. One was approximately 20 to 30 years of age and had short brown curly hair.

The other man was approximately 40 years of age and had short hair. Both were wearing blue surgical gloves.

Now Suffolk police and Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to watch out for cold callers.

Anyone with any information about this theft is being asked to contact Mildenhall police station quoting the crime reference number 37/6605/22.

