Quantity of cash stolen during distraction robbery in west Suffolk
- Credit: Google Maps
A quantity of cash has been stolen during a distraction burglary in Mildenhall.
The incident took place at midday on Friday, January 7, at a property in St Catherine's Close but was not reported until yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.
Two unknown men knocked on a door at a home in the road, saying they were work men and needed to look at the roof.
The vulnerable victims allowed the men inside their home and while inside, the two men stole a quantity of cash.
Both men have been described as white. One was approximately 20 to 30 years of age and had short brown curly hair.
The other man was approximately 40 years of age and had short hair. Both were wearing blue surgical gloves.
Now Suffolk police and Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to watch out for cold callers.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating
- 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
- 3 First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air
- 4 Town could have almost 7,000 fans at big away clash
- 5 Fuller Flavour: My new favourite Ipswich Town player
- 6 North Stander: 'We'll win the next two - but then what?'
- 7 Nolan signs for League Two club after Ipswich Town exit
- 8 Fallen tree blocks road near Stowmarket
- 9 Teenager remains in hospital after falling through roof of warehouse
- 10 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
Anyone with any information about this theft is being asked to contact Mildenhall police station quoting the crime reference number 37/6605/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.