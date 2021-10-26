Mitsubishi pick up truck stolen from property near Newmarket

Published: 8:40 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 9:55 AM October 26, 2021

A Mitsubishi pick up truck has been stolen from a rural property in Newmarket

A Mitsubishi Shogun truck has been stolen from a property near Newmarket.

The truck was taken from Mill Lane, in Cowlinge, between 6pm on Saturday, October 23 and 6.30am on Sunday, October 24.

The Mitsubishi's registration plate is AV67 UAV.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/59627/21.



