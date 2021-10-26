News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mitsubishi pick up truck stolen from property near Newmarket

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:40 AM October 26, 2021    Updated: 9:55 AM October 26, 2021
The number of reported rape cases in Suffolk has risen by 40% in Suffolk, according to the latest Ho

A Mitsubishi pick up truck has been stolen from a rural property in Newmarket

A Mitsubishi Shogun truck has been stolen from a property near Newmarket. 

The truck was taken from Mill Lane, in Cowlinge, between 6pm on Saturday, October 23 and 6.30am on Sunday, October 24. 

The Mitsubishi's registration plate is AV67 UAV. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/59627/21. 


Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon