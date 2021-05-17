News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 3:42 PM May 17, 2021   
Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh

Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at the Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh. - Credit: Suffolk police

A large number of Easter eggs have been stolen from Morrisons by a woman who pretended to be collecting them for a Hadleigh food bank.  

On Wednesday, March 31 an unknown woman collected a large number of the chocolate eggs from the Morrisons supermarket in Boswell Lane, Hadleigh.

She claimed she was from the Hadleigh Food Bank Charity, for whom the items were intended.

Officers are now keen to speak to the woman captured on CCTV in connection with theft by false misrepresentation.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the image should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/17035/21.

Easter
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Felixstowe beach hut

Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman's body found in village home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon