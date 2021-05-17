Published: 3:42 PM May 17, 2021

Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at the Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh. - Credit: Suffolk police

A large number of Easter eggs have been stolen from Morrisons by a woman who pretended to be collecting them for a Hadleigh food bank.

On Wednesday, March 31 an unknown woman collected a large number of the chocolate eggs from the Morrisons supermarket in Boswell Lane, Hadleigh.

She claimed she was from the Hadleigh Food Bank Charity, for whom the items were intended.

Officers are now keen to speak to the woman captured on CCTV in connection with theft by false misrepresentation.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the image should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/17035/21.