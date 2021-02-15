Motorbike stolen from outside home in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 11:54 AM February 15, 2021

The black Honda Ruckus 49cc motorbike was stolen from outside a property in Corbsie Close. - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorbike that was parked outside a property in Bury St Edmunds has been stolen by thieves.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of the black Honda Ruckus 49cc motorbike in Corbsie Close.

A spokesman said the theft took place on Tuesday, February 9, at some point between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

It was parked up outside a property when it was stolen. Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/6772/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.