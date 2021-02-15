Motorbike stolen from outside home in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 11:54 AM February 15, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A motorbike that was parked outside a property in Bury St Edmunds has been stolen by thieves.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of the black Honda Ruckus 49cc motorbike in Corbsie Close.
A spokesman said the theft took place on Tuesday, February 9, at some point between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.
It was parked up outside a property when it was stolen. Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/6772/21.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.