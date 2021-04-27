Breaking
Man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital

A man has been charged with murder after a woman seriously injured in an assault in Jaywick died in hospital.
The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was assaulted in Beach Way at 10.30pm on Friday, April 23 and was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
She died in hospital on Sunday.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, has been charged with murder and two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) in connection with the same incident.
Nethercott has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Five other people were also arrested in connection with the incident.
- A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail until Saturday, May 22.
- A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray and released on bail until Monday, May 24.
- A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until Thursday, May 20.
- A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray. She has been released on bail until Monday, May 24. She will face no further action for attempted murder.
- A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until Friday, May 21.
Anyone with information can submit a report online here or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting the crime reference number 42/76463/21.
You can also call on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.