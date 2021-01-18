Breaking
Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester
- Credit: Archant
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead in Colchester.
Detectives were called to an address in Laing Road, Greenstead, at around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17, where a woman was found unresponsive inside the property.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.
A 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
It is believed that the parties involved were known to each other, and police say they are not looking for anyone else at this time.
If you have any information about this incident please call Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 193 of 17 January.
Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates
- 2 More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
- 3 Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex
- 4 Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale
- 5 All over-80s in Suffolk to get vaccine within two weeks as rollout accelerates
- 6 Couple move microbrewery to Suffolk, with plans to expand production
- 7 Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
- 8 Call for action to solve flooding problems in Suffolk villages
- 9 'Mark my words, Peterborough and Sunderland will humble us' - Town fans on Burton win and challenge ahead
- 10 Man 'moved on' for eating sausage roll on Ipswich park bench