Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:44 PM January 18, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM January 18, 2021
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A murder investigation has been launched in Colchester after a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive. - Credit: Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead in Colchester. 

Detectives were called to an address in Laing Road, Greenstead, at around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17, where a woman was found unresponsive inside the property. 

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics. 

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. 

It is believed that the parties involved were known to each other, and police say they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

If you have any information about this incident please call Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 193 of 17 January.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

