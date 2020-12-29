News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead

Holly Hume

Published: 6:35 PM December 29, 2020   
A man has been found dead in a house in Aldham near Colchester

A murder investigation has been launched after an elderly man was found dead in a home near Colchester earlier today. 

Essex Police were called to a house in Aldham shortly after 1pm, Tuesday December 29, after reports a man inside was unresponsive.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area from 3pm yesterday and may have witnessed anything suspicious.

They'd also like to hear from anyone who has doorbell footage, dashcam footage or CCTV in the local area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 512 of December 29.

