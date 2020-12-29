Breaking
Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
Published: 6:35 PM December 29, 2020
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A murder investigation has been launched after an elderly man was found dead in a home near Colchester earlier today.
Essex Police were called to a house in Aldham shortly after 1pm, Tuesday December 29, after reports a man inside was unresponsive.
The victim, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area from 3pm yesterday and may have witnessed anything suspicious.
They'd also like to hear from anyone who has doorbell footage, dashcam footage or CCTV in the local area.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 512 of December 29.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 3 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
- 4 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
- 5 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
- 6 Proposals to convert closed pub into home blocked
- 7 Which Suffolk companies have let staff go during 2020?
- 8 The 10 injured Town players aiming for comebacks early in 2021
- 9 Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on Christmas Day
- 10 Babergh coronavirus infection rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide