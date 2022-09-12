News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:00 AM September 12, 2022
A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died in Colchester

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in Colchester. 

Emergency services were called to Distillery Lane just before 2am on Monday following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A cordon remains in place and Distillery Lane is partially shut

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has launched a murder investigation in relation to this incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.  

Distillery Lane is partially shut as officers remain at the scene. 

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said "We are working hard to establish what has occurred in the early hours of this morning. 

"So far, we have spoken to a number of residents who have been assisting us with our enquiries.

"We encourage anyone in the area, who may have witnessed anything suspicious last night into the early hours of this morning, to contact us.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area for the next couple days

“We also ask that anyone living in that proximity, who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage, to review it and contact us, to help us piece together what has happened.

"We will remain on scene and there is likely to be a high police presence in the area over the next couple of days." 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 82 of September 12. 

