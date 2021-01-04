News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Racially aggravated criminal damage to Muslim centre

Holly Hume

Published: 11:19 AM January 4, 2021   
Bevan House in Camps Road Haverhill hit by criminal damage

Bevan House in Haverhill is used by the Haverhill Muslim Community Association and has been targeted before - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a family centre used by the Muslim community in Haverhill has been damaged in an incident officers believe to be racially aggravated.

Bevan House in Camps Road is used by the Haverhill Muslim Community Association and an incident there was reported to Suffolk police at 9.25pm on December 21.

A wooden side gate was broken and no further damage reported, however it is being treated by officers as racially aggravated criminal damage.

This is not the first time the building has been targeted, in November 2019 the centre was broken into and a small fire was started.

Fortunately, firefighters put it out swiftly and no one was harmed, however the incident was also treated as racially motivated.

If anyone has any information regarding the damage in December 2020, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/73813/20.

Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

