Man who grabbed partner by the throat told he could face jail
A Suffolk man who grabbed his partner by the throat and threatened to kill her during a row has been warned he could be jailed.
Before Ipswich Crown Court was 27-year-old Nathan Craig of Fritton Court, Haverhill, who denied making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of assault by beating.
He was found guilty on Tuesday (August 10) of making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and one offence of assault by beating.
He was cleared of the remaining two offences of assault by beating.
Judge Emma Peters remanded Craig in custody until his sentencing hearing on September 14 and warned him he could be jailed.
During Craig’s trial Nicola May, prosecuting, said he had grabbed his partner by the throat and threatened to kill her during a night out in Newmarket.
Giving evidence Craig claimed the woman had been drinking and taking drugs and had slipped over in some mud.
He denied pushing her to the ground and then pulling her to her feet while holding her throat with his hands and threatening to kill her.