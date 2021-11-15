News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man awaits fate after admitting possessing gun and assault

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:41 PM November 15, 2021
ipswich crown court

Neil Conway appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 63-year-old Colchester man accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday ( November 15) was Neil Conway, of Layer Road, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on August 1 last year and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on August 4 2020.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn the case until December 23 for a pre-sentence report.

Essex
Colchester News

person
Andy Warren
Angus Williams
