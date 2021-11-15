Man awaits fate after admitting possessing gun and assault
Published: 12:41 PM November 15, 2021
A 63-year-old Colchester man accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence will be sentenced next month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday ( November 15) was Neil Conway, of Layer Road, Colchester.
He pleaded guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on August 1 last year and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on August 4 2020.
Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn the case until December 23 for a pre-sentence report.