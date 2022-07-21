Suffolk chief constable to take on new national policing role

Former Suffolk chief constable, Steve Jupp has been appointed new national police lead for serious organised crime - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Suffolk's chief constable has been appointed new national police lead for serious organised crime (SOC).

Steve Jupp, who has been with the Suffolk Constabulary for seven years, will be taking on the role in October and be responsible for coordinating national police action to tackle criminal gangs.

On the promotion, Chief Constable Jupp said: "I am honoured to be taking on such an important role, which goes to the heart of protecting people and keeping our communities safe.

"My career spans many different elements of crime, including serious and organised crime, and I am committed to delivering a consistent and robust response to the significant threat it poses to the UK public."

Mr Jupp's 35-year career has focused on tackling the threat of serious and organised crime.

Having started his career in the Metropolitan Police Service, he transferred to both the West Midlands Police and Nottinghamshire Constabulary before joining the Suffolk branch in April 2015 as deputy chief constable in April 2015.

He was then promoted to chief constable in April 2019, a role he will leave this autumn.

Following the announcement of his departure, police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Steve has been an exceptional servant to the whole of Suffolk.

"I am very pleased for him personally that his expertise and commitment has been recognised in this prestigious national role."

As national police lead for SOC, Mr Jupp will be responsible for heading up and delivering the strategic plan to support the national priorities led and set up the National Crime Agency in tackling serious and organised crime.

He will oversee the coordination and strategic development of the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) network on behalf of all police forces and the wider SOC system.

Director general of the National Crime Agency, Graeme Biggar, said: "Serious and organised crime is a corrosive threat to national security. In leading the UK response, the NCA is clear that having the necessary focus, resources and capabilities at all levels of law enforcement is essential to meeting the challenge.

“I welcome Steve to his new position and look forward to working with him."