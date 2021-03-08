New police software allows fingerprint checks on the street

Published: 3:48 PM March 8, 2021

The new app allows police to scan suspects' fingerprints on the street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new app which allows police officers to scan suspects' fingerprints on the street has been rolled out across Suffolk.

The application, named Optik, is accessible to frontline officers remotely on a tablet or phone and can search across multiple police systems at the touch of a button.

The app includes a function to allow officers to plug in a small fingerprint reader into their device.

Optik will then return results from criminal and immigration databases within minutes.

Police say the fingerprint function has already seen great success in trials and has helped officers to bring offenders immediately off the streets.

ACC Simon Megicks from Norfolk police led on the introduction of the project - Credit: Archant

Asst Ch Con Simon Megicks, from Norfolk Constabulary, who led on the introduction of the project, welcomed the final rollout.

He said: “Optik is a mobile policing solution for Suffolk that offers a wide range of ‘on the job’ functions, saving frontline officers’ time and assisting them in completing numerous policing tasks.

“My aim with this project was always to offer officers a valuable resource which would assist them greatly in their day to day role yet also assist the public and with this final rollout I believe we have achieved this.

“Optik is an intuitive application with a simple dashboard-based design. Once you are logged in, all the functions are available from the buttons on the dashboard.

“We could not have achieved this investment in policing without the support of our police and crime commissioners for which I am grateful.”

PCC Tim Passmore praised the technology - Credit: Archant

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said the new software was "a fantastic example" of how technology can aid modern policing.

“My role as PCC is to ensure the constabulary has the resources it needs to help officers do their job, to cut crime and keep the county safe, so I have been very happy to support continued investment in the best equipment available," he said.

“Technology is becoming more and more important in policing and this new Optik software is a fantastic example of how technology helps improve performance and bring more criminals to justice.

“The fingerprint technology is already used by the precept-funded sentinel teams across the county and the excellent results speak for themselves.”