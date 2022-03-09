News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Catalytic converter stolen from Mercedes in west Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:14 AM March 9, 2022
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Mercedes in Newmarket 

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Mercedes in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A catalytic converter has been stolen from a Mercedes in Newmarket.

Police said the theft from the vehicle that was parked on Tulyar Walk happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday, March 6, and 12pm on Monday, March 7.

Suffolk police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. 

Anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/13989/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the online form.

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

