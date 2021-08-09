News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police get more time to question man over Newmarket woman's death

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:06 PM August 9, 2021   
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Poli

Police at the scene in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have been given more time to question a man arrested after the death of a woman in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called at 10.10pm on Saturday to a property on New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance also attended the scene, but a woman in her 40s was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police arrested two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

The 50-year-old man was released on bail and is due to return to the police on September 1.

You may also want to watch:

An application was made for a warrant of further detention in respect of the 57-year-old at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.

Detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
  2. 2 Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
  3. 3 'We would've loved to have kept him' - Pompey boss Cowley on Jacobs
  1. 4 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
  2. 5 Town sign winger Kyle Edwards
  3. 6 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
  4. 7 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault
  6. 9 Community saddened as death of woman in 30s sparks murder probe
  7. 10 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies

A cordon remains in place in New Cheveley Road while an investigation into the circumstances continues.

Early enquiries have led detectives to believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the wider community.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses - particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets who may have seen or heard anything suspicious - to make contact with them.

Any residents in the area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team either by visiting  https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721N94-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference umber 37/43271/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans goes to ground under pressure from Toumani Diagouraga.

Ipswich Town vs Morecambe | Live

Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sam Finley has a hand full of Flynn Downes shirt, but it was the Town player who was adjudged to hav

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Swansea swoop for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon