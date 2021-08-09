Police get more time to question man over Newmarket woman's death

Published: 5:06 PM August 9, 2021

Police at the scene in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have been given more time to question a man arrested after the death of a woman in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called at 10.10pm on Saturday to a property on New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance also attended the scene, but a woman in her 40s was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police arrested two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

The 50-year-old man was released on bail and is due to return to the police on September 1.

An application was made for a warrant of further detention in respect of the 57-year-old at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.

Detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question him.

A cordon remains in place in New Cheveley Road while an investigation into the circumstances continues.

Early enquiries have led detectives to believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the wider community.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses - particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets who may have seen or heard anything suspicious - to make contact with them.

Any residents in the area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team either by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721N94-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference umber 37/43271/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.