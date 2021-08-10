Newmarket woman 'fell from height' before death, post-mortem finds

Published: 6:04 PM August 10, 2021

Two men were arrested following the death of Donna Price in Newmarket, but have since been released on bail - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A post-mortem investigation into the death of Newmarket woman Donna Price found she had "fallen from a height" before she died.

The investigation comes following the death of the 43-year-old at an address in New Cheveley Road on Saturday night, August 7.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, but Ms Price was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at New Cheveley Road, Newmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A police spokeswoman has since confirmed Ms Price's identity, subject to formal inquest proceedings, and said specialist trained officers are now supporting her family.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, with two men from Newmarket having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One man, 50, was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

The other man, aged 57, has also been released on bail after police applied for a warrant of further detention at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question him, before he was bailed. He is due to return to police on August 31.

A cordon outside the address has since been lifted, with detectives believing this was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the local community.

Speaking on Sunday, Robert Nobbs, Conservative district councillor for Newmarket East, said he was “taken aback” by the news.

He added: “It’s absolutely horrendous news.

“It’s horrible to hear of something as dreadful as this happening in this area, or anywhere for that matter.

“It’s totally saddening for everybody, everyone who knows her, and those who don’t."

A cordon at the scene in Newmarket has now been lifted - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are continuing to call on anybody who saw Ms Price between 6am Friday, August 6 and 10pm Saturday, August 8 to get in touch.

Those with information, including people who were in the area of New Cheveley Road or Cricket Field Road at the time of her death, should call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Likewise, those with CCTV, doorbell camera or dash-cam footage on Saturday evening are asked to review it and contact police should they discover anything suspicious.

Charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.