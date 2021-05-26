Driver phoned 999 after crash to tell police he had been drinking

Published: 6:15 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 6:33 AM May 26, 2021

David Parsonage was banned from driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

A Newmarket man has been banned from the road for 14 months after he phoned police and admitted drink-driving following a crash.

Magistrates heard how David Parsonage, 33, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rowley Drive, Newmarket, on April 29.

Parsonage phoned police around 10.30pm to explain he had been driving a Vauxhall Insignia but was unhurt in the crash, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

He also admitted he had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident, the court heard.

Police arrived at the scene ten minutes later and found Parsonage standing by the side of the road, Mr Ablett said.

He confirmed he had been driving the Vauxhall Insignia car and a roadside alcohol breath test was positive.

Parsonage was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and was seen by the triage doctor but did not require any medical treatment, Mr Ablett said.

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he blew 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Appearing in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, Parsonage, of Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Parsonage, who was not represented in court, told magistrates he had owned up to the crash and that he had been drinking.

He said he "massively regretted" the incident and had a young family.

He added that he had not touched alcohol since the crash and had been cycling to work in Cambridge.

The court heard that Parsonage had a clean driving licence prior to the incident.

Paul Stephenson, chairman of the bench, praised Parsonage for "taking ownership" of the incident and co-operating with police.

Parsonage was handed a 14-month driving disqualification and was fined £346.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £35.

Magistrates did offer Parsonage the opportunity to attend a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce his ban by 14 weeks if completed by the necessary date.