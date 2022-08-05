Driver arrested after being four times over the limit following crash

A drink driver has been arrested following a crash in Newmarket - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A driver who blew over four times the legal limit has been arrested after a crash in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Exning Road this afternoon (August 5).

