Driver arrested after being four times over the limit following crash
Published: 5:45 PM August 5, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A driver who blew over four times the legal limit has been arrested after a crash in Newmarket.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Exning Road this afternoon (August 5).
Posting in a tweet Mildenhall Police said: "Neighbourhood Response Team attended a two-vehicle RTC along Exning Road, Newmarket today.
"One of the drivers blew over four times the legal limit and was promptly arrested. The other was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service as a precaution."