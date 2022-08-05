News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver arrested after being four times over the limit following crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:45 PM August 5, 2022
A drink driver has been arrested following a crash in Newmarket

A drink driver has been arrested following a crash in Newmarket - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A driver who blew over four times the legal limit has been arrested after a crash in Newmarket. 

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Exning Road this afternoon (August 5).

Posting in a tweet Mildenhall Police said: "Neighbourhood Response Team attended a two-vehicle RTC along Exning Road, Newmarket today.  

"One of the drivers blew over four times the legal limit and was promptly arrested. The other was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service as a precaution."

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

