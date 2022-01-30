Man arrested after attempted rape in Newmarket High Street

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted rape after an attack in Newamarket High Street. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Newmarket.

Police were called just before 5am to reports a woman had been sexually assaulted in the town's High Street.

Members of the public are understood to have intervened in the attack. As a result a man in his 40s was injured and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted rape.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was treated at the scene by ambulance staff. She is now being supported by specially trained officers.

Police would like to hear from anybody who was in the High Street or any motorists that passed through the town at the relevant time and had a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/6101/22.