Man denies stalking woman and will face trial

A Suffolk man accused of stalking a woman by calling or texting her 30 times every day and turning up at her place of work has denied the charge.

Ben Roberts, 46, of Dullingham Road, Newmarket, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to stalking between September 2021 and March 2022.

He also denied a charge of using violence to secure entry to premises on March 27 this year.

It is alleged that Roberts turned up at locations knowing the woman would be there and loitered outside her place of work.

He is also alleged to have used violence to enter a property.

Roberts was granted conditional bail by magistrates, and will face trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on May 17.