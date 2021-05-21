News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mercedes motorist was serving driving ban when caught behind the wheel on the A14

Michael Steward

Published: 12:43 PM May 21, 2021   
Daniel Kotonski appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich for sentence

Daniel Kotonski appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich for sentence - Credit: Archant

A Newmarket man caught behind the wheel when he was banned from driving has been handed unpaid work by magistrates. 

Daniel Kotonski, 44, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on April 23. 

Kotonski was caught by police driving a Mercedes B180 on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds on December 18 last year without a licence. 

Following his guilty pleas in April, a pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates. 

Kotonski, of Corsican Pine Close, Newmarket, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. 

He was also banned from getting behind the wheel of any vehicle for 20 months from Friday. 

Kotonski was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £90. 


