Murder accused storms out of witness box after admitting stabbing his ex

Published: 5:30 AM May 11, 2021

The scene after Clare Nash was found dead in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket. Charles Jessop denies her murder. - Credit: Archant

A former trainee jockey accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has stormed out of the witness box while describing how he killed her.

Charles Jessop had just told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that he had repeatedly stabbed 33-year-old Claire Nash and strangled her at her flat in Brickfields, Newmarket, when he started shouting and swearing and returned to the dock.

The jury was asked to leave the courtroom and the trial judge, Martyn Levett adjourned the case until tomorrow.

During his fourth day in the witness box Jessop, who has admitted unlawfully killing Miss Nash in January last year, described how he had felt suicidal and increasingly lonely and depressed in the days leading up to her death after she ended their relationship.

He told the court that he had started “snorting” Citalopram tablets, which were antidepressants prescribed by his doctor, in a bid to lift his mood but instead they had made him angry and aggressive.

Jessop told the court that two days before he killed Miss Nash he had invited her out for dinner and she had accepted.

However, she had cancelled the date and when he repeatedly called her she had ignored his calls.

He described how his disappointment turned to anger and he had started sending her abusive messages.

He had snorted Citalopram and his anger had continued mounting, resulting in him smashing his phone on a pub table and allegedly telling a friend that he would slit Miss Nash’s throat if he saw her in the pub again.

On January 16 he had cycled to Miss Nash’s flat after snorting two Citalopram tablets and described feeling as though he was playing a computer game.

When Miss Nash arrived home with a friend Jessop had walked in through the unlocked front door and accused her of avoiding him.

He had then taken a knife out of his jacket and held it against the side of her face and put his arm across her chest saying: “I told you I was going to do this didn’t I?”

He had then stabbed her about three times before she managed to break free and go into the toilet.

Jessop said he believed there was a gun in the house and thought she had gone into the toilet to look for it so that she could shoot him.

He had continued stabbing her and had strangled her after she told him she was pregnant and that if they went upstairs she would show him the pregnancy test.

Jessop, 30, of Bakers Row, Newmarket admits unlawfully killing Miss Nash but denies murder.

The trial continues.