CCTV appeal after car and purse stolen

Published: 8:17 PM April 26, 2021

Suffolk police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with two thefts in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a car and purse in Newmarket.

A Toyota MR2 was stolen from Granby Street at some point between Saturday, April 10 and Monday, April 12.

The purse was stolen from a vehicle in Heasman Close on Monday, April 12.

Police say anyone who recognises the person pictured should contact them quoting crime reference number 37/18273/21 for the car theft and 37/18469/21 for the purse theft.

People can call 101, report online or email Donna.Jackson@suffolk.police.uk

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org