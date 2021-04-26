News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV appeal after car and purse stolen

Andrew Papworth

Published: 8:17 PM April 26, 2021   
Suffolk police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with two thefts in Newmarket

Suffolk police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with two thefts in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a car and purse in Newmarket.

A Toyota MR2 was stolen from Granby Street at some point between Saturday, April 10 and Monday, April 12.

The purse was stolen from a vehicle in Heasman Close on Monday, April 12.

Police say anyone who recognises the person pictured should contact them quoting crime reference number 37/18273/21 for the car theft and 37/18469/21 for the purse theft.

People can call 101, report online or email Donna.Jackson@suffolk.police.uk

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

