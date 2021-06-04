Teenager in hospital after late-night stabbing near town centre
- Credit: Archant
A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near Newmarket town centre in the early hours of Friday.
Officers received reports of a man in his late teens being stabbed in Mill Hill shortly before 3.05am, Suffolk police said.
Mill Hill is a primarily residential street leading into the centre of Newmarket.
The East of England Ambulance Service attended the incident and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
He is described as being in a stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this stage and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
However, officers believe the parties involved are known to each other.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has knowledge of the incident, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29365/21.