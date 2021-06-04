Teenager in hospital after late-night stabbing near town centre

Published: 12:07 PM June 4, 2021

A teenager is in hospital after a late-night stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near Newmarket town centre in the early hours of Friday.

Officers received reports of a man in his late teens being stabbed in Mill Hill shortly before 3.05am, Suffolk police said.

Mill Hill is a primarily residential street leading into the centre of Newmarket.

Police are at the scene of an incident in #Newmarket, where a man aged in his late teens had been stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

> https://t.co/gilwfJevZl — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 4, 2021

The East of England Ambulance Service attended the incident and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

He is described as being in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

However, officers believe the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has knowledge of the incident, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29365/21.