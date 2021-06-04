News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager in hospital after late-night stabbing near town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:07 PM June 4, 2021   
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager is in hospital after a late-night stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near Newmarket town centre in the early hours of Friday.

Officers received reports of a man in his late teens being stabbed in Mill Hill shortly before 3.05am, Suffolk police said.

Mill Hill is a primarily residential street leading into the centre of Newmarket.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended the incident and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

He is described as being in a stable condition. 

No arrests have been made at this stage and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

However, officers believe the parties involved are known to each other.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  2. 2 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  3. 3 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  1. 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  2. 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  3. 6 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  4. 7 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  5. 8 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
  6. 9 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
  7. 10 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has knowledge of the incident, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29365/21.

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon