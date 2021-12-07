News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspect 'photographed naked girls' at Newmarket Leisure Centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:16 PM December 7, 2021
Two girls have been pictured while getting changed at Newmarket Leisure Centre

Two naked girls have been photographed while they were getting changed at a leisure centre in Newmarket in a voyeurism incident.  

Police are appealing for information to the voyeurism incident which took place at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Exning Road on Sunday, December 5, at about 4.45pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two girls were getting changed in a mixed changing room when they noticed what they believed to be juvenile male hand come under the cubicle and take photos of them both with a mobile phone whilst naked.

"The suspect was described as wearing blue and white striped sliders."

Anyone with any information or who knows who was responsible should contact Newmarket police, quoting the crime reference number 37/68958/21 or 37/68951/21.

Newmarket News

