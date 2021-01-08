Trial next year for man who denies blackmail

Published: 11:30 AM January 8, 2021

A Suffolk man has denied putting a woman in fear of violence while allegedly harassing her for money owed to him by her partner.



Nigel Smith, 59, of Newton Cottage, Barking, near Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 7) to blackmailing the woman between May 10 and May 23 this year by making an unwarranted demand for money with menaces.



He also denied putting her in fear of violence by harassment between January 14 and May 23 by sending her text messages and making telephone calls while pursuing her for her partner’s debt.



He is also accused in the particulars of the charge of threatening that the matter could escalate to violence and attending her address with two hammers.



Smith’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place in January next year. A further case management will take place on May 21. Smith, who is on conditional bail, was not legally represented at Thursday’s hearing.