News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Trial next year for man who denies blackmail

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM January 8, 2021   
Richard Selinius, of Brightlingsea, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Richard Selinius, of Brightlingsea, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man has denied putting a woman in fear of violence while allegedly harassing her for money owed to him by her partner.


Nigel Smith, 59, of Newton Cottage, Barking, near Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 7) to blackmailing the woman between May 10 and May 23 this year by making an unwarranted demand for money with menaces.


He also denied putting her in fear of violence by harassment between January 14 and May 23  by sending her text messages and making telephone calls while pursuing her for her partner’s debt.


He is also accused in the particulars of the charge of threatening that the matter could escalate to violence and attending her address with two hammers.


Smith’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place in January next year. A further case management will take place on May 21. Smith, who is on conditional bail, was not legally represented at Thursday’s hearing.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon