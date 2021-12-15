No further action taken against man, 30, arrested after Elveden sex attack

Police at the scene of the attack - Credit: Sonya Duncan

No further action will be taken against a 30-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a sex attack in Elveden last month, police have said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no further action taken against the man who was arrested on November 12 in connection with a sex attack in Elveden on Tuesday, November 9.

A second man, aged 37 — who was arrested in connection with the attack on November 16 — has had his bail extended until February 16, 2022, pending further enquiries.

The attack happened on the Old London Road in Elveden.

The victim, a young woman, was jogging along a footpath before she a blow to the head.

An attempt was made to pull down her leggings, and then the man fled the scene.

The woman was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public, and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was treated.

Police have released an e-fit of a man after an attempted sexual assault in Elveden - Credit: Suffolk police

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, had brown stubble on his face and was heard speaking with an English accent.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 37/63186/21.