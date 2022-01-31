Trial begins of man, 71, accused of sexually assaulting girl under 13

A 71-year-old man from Norwich has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a Colchester schoolgirl.

Ipswich court heard Trevor Needs was previously jailed in June 2016 at Norwich Crown Court after being convicted of sexually assaulting girls aged six and seven.

Needs, of Barnards Close, Norwich, is now on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of six offences of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 dating back to between January and June 2016.

He denies all the charges which predate his prison sentence.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting said the allegations came to light after the alleged victim told a school friend she had been touched sexually by Needs.

The friend passed on the information to a teacher and the police were contacted.

The girl told police that Needs had touched her breasts over and under her clothing and had touched her between the legs over her clothing.

Following his arrest Needs denied the allegations and accused the girl of lying.

The trial continues.